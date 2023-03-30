According to the National Weather Service, a dust storm closed US Highway 287 in the area Springfield on Thursday amid strong winds. As of 3:54 PM, a large portion of this road starting at US Highway 50 extending at least to the state's southern border remains closed.
Earlier in the day, warnings had been issued about blowing dust limiting visibility, especially in the area of recently plowed fields.
According to the National Weather Service, dust storms can drop visibility to zero. As these storms roll through, the safest move is to stay inside and avoid dust inhalation.
If you happen to be driving and get caught in a dust storm, NWS says to pull over if safe to do so, put the vehicle in park, take your foot off the brake, and turn off the lights. If you're able to see well enough to keep driving safely, leave vehicle lights on, sound your horn occasionally, and use the painted center line as a guide.
Blowing dust warnings have been activated in parts of eastern Colorado as strong winds continue. Most wind-related warnings continue until 8 PM.
For information about alerts related to specific locations, visit the National Weather Service website.
