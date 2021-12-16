Many headlines emerged as winds at speeds over 100 miles per hour blasted Colorado on December 15, but one of the more notable moments of the storm took place when what the National Weather Service called a "wall of dust" approached Pueblo.
The dust storms resulting from the yesterday's wind were quite powerful and dense, reducing visibility to near-zero at times.
Here's a look (below) at what that dust looked like from above, with dust being shown in yellow. It's also important to note that dust movement was taking place on the northern half of the Front Range, as well, though this movement was blocked from radar view by clouds.
As the wind storm kept pushing in the northeast direction, dust and debris was taken with it.
The map below shows where winds were present throughout the day, and remember, these winds were pushing to the northeast, for the most part.
Believe it or not, some of the dust from Colorado (and Kansas) made it all the way to Minnesota, with the weather station in Duluth showing that they had captured some of it in their rain gauge.
See the map below to see just how far that dust would have had to travel within less than 24 hours. Spoiler alert – the distance from Colorado Springs to Duluth is roughly 840 miles.
According to NASA, rain tends to remove dust from the atmosphere as it falls, which is one reason why murky rainwater can appear in rain gauges.
