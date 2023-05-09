C Lazy U Ranch, a family-owned dude ranch in Granby, was recently recognized by Food and Wine magazine as one of the best hotels in the United States for food.
C Lazy U is a luxury, all-inclusive ranch that offers its guests a number of traditional western activities like horseback riding, trap shooting, and cattle pushing clinics. They also have an on-site ropes course and zipline, a spa, and luxury camping areas.
The ranch was named 2nd Food and Wine's list.
"The all-inclusive dining program focuses on gourmet versions of the classic cuisine of the Great American West. Seasonal menus designed by Executive Chef Cory Untch might include dry-aged ribeye steaks with rosemary steak fries and apple pie in the winter or cedar-planked salmon and cast-iron crème brûlée in the summer," the list reads.
According the magazine, the ranch also hosts barbecue cookouts, as well as farm stand lunches during the summer months.
The bar at C Lazy U Ranch was also recently recognized by the magazine for being one of the best hotel bars in the country.
