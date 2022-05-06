Teams from the North Colorado Wildlife Center rescued a small flock of ducklings that were abandoned at Rolland Moore Park in Fort Collins on Tuesday.
The three ducklings were reportedly "cuddling" with a tennis ball in a canal when they were found.
"When our team arrived on scene, they found that these were actually domestic ducklings instead of wild ones, but regardless, they were animals that needed help, so our team quickly jumped into action and performed a water rescue to safely capture all three," the organization said in a Facebook post.
Teams suspect that the ducklings were bought as Easter pets and were later abandoned after they began to require more resources, based on their age.
"Please always surrender unwanted pets to the appropriate shelters and rescues so that they can get proper help. If our team had not been able to rescue them, they would have died because domestic animals do not know how to correctly forage, evade predators, or find shelter," the post said.
