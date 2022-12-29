According to data released by the US Drought Monitor on December 29, drought hasn't seen much change in recent weeks in Colorado.
The newest data set shows that 86.25 percent of the state is experiencing 'abnormal dryness' or worse, up from 83.74 percent last week. Keep in mind that this number does not include any impact from big snowfall that took place on Wednesday night, with data collected on December 27.
This 86.25 percent of the state experiencing at least 'abnormal dryness' is the highest that number has been since the end of August. However, it's worth noting that this number has been above 83 percent since the start of November.
The distribution of drought in Colorado can be seen on the map below:
While general dryness remains a problem in Colorado, snowpack has inched above the 30-year to-date median. After the recent snowfall on Wednesday night, snowpack is at about 106 percent of the norm.
