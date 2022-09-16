The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for elevated fire danger this weekend in southern Colorado, ahead of dry and windy conditions.
On Friday, the service has forecasted temperatures in the 80s and 90s across the southern region of state. This afternoon, isolated storms will develop over the La Garita and Central Mountains and east into the Palmer Divide, bringing periods of heavy rainfall.
"Elevated fire weather conditions are forecast to develop this weekend due to gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity. Areas from the San Luis Valley, east into the I-25 corridor and south along the New Mexico border will see the most critical conditions," the service said.
The service wants to warn people in these areas to avoid activities that could spark a fire.
Find additional forecast updates on the National Weather Service website.
