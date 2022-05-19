The multiple feet of snow and potentially record-setting lows found in the forecast are a stark contrast to what Colorado has seen thus far this spring – hot temperatures and little to no rain. And the state's outdoor recreation scene is starting to see the effects of the dryness. From incredibly risky fire conditions to water recreation impacts, many of the state's residents are starting to wonder what summer will look like in the Centennial State.
This week, low water forced the closure of a boating ramp in southeast Colorado. Meanwhile, there have already been 120 red flag warnings issued in Colorado this year – more than half of the record-setting 208 issued in 2020. Conditions are dangerously dry and while incoming precipitation could bring some temporary relief, long-term outlooks from the National Weather Service show that below-norm precipitation for several upcoming weeks is likely, along with above-norm temperatures.
With a La Niña summer anticipated, Coloradans can expect the warmer, drier conditions to stick around.
One key concern that should probably be making more headlines is the rapidly melting snowpack.
With Colorado currently at just 48 percent of the to-date 20-year snowpack median, the state is drying up fast. While the major incoming snowstorm may bring relief to the northern half of the state, it's expected to miss the southeast and southwest entirely – where remaining snowpack is at 33 percent and 3 percent of the 20-year median, respectively.
In terms of actual drought, the situation isn't quite as bad as it was this time last year, but it's catching up fast.
In data released on May 19, nearly 23 percent of the state was determined to have drought severity at the third or fourth of four tiers. This is big jump from the six percent that was reported just last week and closing the gap on the 29 percent that was reported the same time last year. Much of this recent severity uptick took place in the southeast corner of the state.
The punchline is simple – a dry summer is likely ahead for Colorado and it will require those entering the backcountry to be extremely vigilant when it comes to fire safety.
From parking hot vehicles in dry grass to leaving glass bottles in places where they might direct a sunbeam, be on the lookout for unexpected fire hazards.
Fire bans are likely to be widespread and strict, with a ban already active in the city of Colorado Springs. Throughout the summer, due diligence will be required to know what type of burning is allowed – if any, with following these rules and restrictions essential to preventing disaster.
Read more about fire safety in Colorado here.
