The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning Coloradans of critical fire weather conditions on Easter Sunday, amid several wildfires currently burning in the state.
NWS is calling for dry and windy conditions across the Font Range and the northeastern plains.
"In addition, gusty winds up to 65 mph can be expected over the high mountain passes and Front Range foothills," NWS said.
A Red Flag Warning had been issued in these areas between noon and 8 PM. During the warning, outdoor burning is discouraged. See the map below to see the effected areas.
High winds are a major contributor to rapid fire spread. NWS is calling for 45 MPH wind gusts across the plains. The map below shows the projected 24 hour maximum wind gusts across the state today. Winds are expected to decrease this evening.
In Larimer County, the 37E fire sparked on Friday afternoon and has since burned around 114 acres of land near the Town of Lyon. Crews have reported that the fire is 75 percent contained on Sunday morning, and all mandatory evacuations have been lifted.
Another blaze, dubbed the Duckpond fire, forced closures on I-70 between Glenwood Canyon and Wolcott. The interstate has since reopened, but could close again if winds pick up, officials say.
Smaller fires were also reported in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs.
"Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire," NWS said.
Find additional forecast updates on the National Weather Service website.
