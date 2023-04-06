Independent reports that a 29-year-old male skier has died after falling 130 feet from a gondola at the French Les Deuz Alpes resort. The man was allegedly drunk at the time he smashed through a plexiglass window in the 20-person cabin, falling until he landed on a sign and was impaled.
The man who died was with another person at the time, with the duo filming themselves when the 29-year-old skier rammed the side of the gondola cabin and fell.
It's well-known that skiing or snowboarding while intoxicated can greatly increase risks of the sport. This is one reason why the US National Ski Areas Association 'skier responsibility code' features the line "Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs' as the 9th rule. Not only can intoxicated skiing pose a risk to oneself, but also to others on the slopes.
When hitting the slopes in Colorado, make responsible decisions when it comes to consuming alcohol and help to monitor others in your group to make sure they're not getting too intoxicated.
