A total of 34 people drowned in Colorado's waters in 2020 – the deadliest year on record. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, that record may only stand for a few more months.
Thus far, it's presumed that 13 drowning deaths have occurred around the state in 2022, with two of those deaths reported on Tuesday night – one involving a man who dove into a lake to help a daughter believed to be in distress and another that involved a man who went missing after being last spotted at a local river park.
The total of 13 drowning deaths by June 7 is a 62 percent increase over the 8 deaths that had occurred by the same date in the record-setting year of 2020. If drowning deaths continue to occur at a rapid pace, it's likely that this year's number of deaths will catch and pass the 34 deaths of 2020.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to encourage best practices in terms of water safety.
Wearing a life jacket is generally the most effective way to prevent drowning, with wearing one recommended anytime someone is in or around a body of water – including while on a boat. It's also crucial to be aware of how Colorado's colder waters can impact the body's performance, resulting in shock and the inability to save oneself.
Spencer McKee, I know I have said this before But you do a great job for us all keeping this wonderful news outline of Colorado going for us all! Great Job young man! I bet your momma & poppa are proud of you!! Jess
