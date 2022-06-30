The United States Drought Monitor released a report on Thursday that showed a little bit of improvement in regard to some aspects of the widespread dryness around Colorado. This follows a wave of recent rain that's hit a large portion of the state, with more on the way.
While more than 98 percent of the state remains abnormally dry, there was a significant decrease in the area that was classified as experiencing 'extreme drought' – the 3rd of 4 severity tiers. While nearly 13 percent of the state was classified as this level or worse last week, this week's report put that number at just under 6 percent, showing a downgrade.
It's also worth noting that while dryness was alleviated in some areas, that wasn't the case everywhere. Some places classified as 'abnormally dry' last week – technically not experiencing drought – have now crossed the threshold to be considered 'in drought.' Roughly 82 percent of the state was in drought last week, compared to 86 percent as of the latest Thursday report.
The current 86 percent of the state that's in drought compares to about 42 percent of the state being in drought at the same time last year. However, a much larger portion of the state was experiencing 'exceptional drought' – the worst of four tiers of severity – at that time – 17.52 percent in 2021 compared to just 0.23 percent today.
The map below shows where the most severe drought is found:
While the drought situation is serious in Colorado, it's far worse in other parts of the country.
The map below depicts drought nationwide, using the same color key as seen on the Colorado-specific map above.
With more precipitation (and maybe some snow) on the way this weekend, many are hopeful the weather will have a positive impact on drought severity.
Find additional information on the drought situation in the US here.
