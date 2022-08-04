A wet summer continues to help the drought situation in Colorado, though drought is still more prevalent than it was this time, last year.
According to the August 4 report from the US Drought Monitor, 61.57 percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought. This is a huge drop from the 79.49 percent of the state experiencing drought last week, but still significantly more than the 34.52 percent of the state that was experiencing drought at the same time, last year.
This massive week-over-week drop can be attributed to several major rainstorms that have moved through the state in recent days and weeks. While all that moisture has alleviated technical drought in large portions of the state, 96.73 percent of the state remains abnormally dry or worse – less than a single percent drop compared to last week's 97.22 percent.
As has been the case throughout this summer, the silver lining of the drought situation is the lack of area that's experiencing 'extreme' or 'exceptional' drought – currently, just 4.95 percent of the state is classified in these two most severe stages of drought. While less of the state was in drought last summer, 20.96 percent of the state met this more intense threshold of drought this time, last year.
Check out the map below to see where drought currently exists in Colorado. The most important thing to note is the massive swath of yellow, which depicts abnormally dry land that doesn't quite meet the threshold for drought. Until recent weeks, much of this area was considered to be in drought.
Remember, just because some of the drought is being alleviated doesn't mean that fire risk doesn't exist. Follow all local rules and restrictions regarding burning before sparking up and always do your part to make sure anything that's been on fire is fully extinguished before leaving the scene.
