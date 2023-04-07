Colorado – and much of the American West, for that matter – has had an impressive snow year. All that moisture has resulted in a rapid decrease of drought issues that the state has been facing in recent months and years. That being said, this past week brought an increase in drought for the first time since the start of February, with 38 percent of the state experiencing some level of drought compared to last week's 36 percent.
While the western half of Colorado has escaped any sort of abnormal dryness, per data from the US Drought Monitor, the most severe level of drought (level four of four, exceptional drought) is present in Colorado's southeast corner. Meanwhile, much of the state's Eastern Plains region remains in drought, with abnormally dry conditions or worse impacting an estimated 1.75 million Coloradans.
The southeastern region of Colorado is also home to the only river basin in the state that failed to reach the 30-year median snowpack while the winter season was in full swing. It currently sits at 94 percent of that median.
Find additional data about the ongoing drought situation here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.