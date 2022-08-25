According to the US Drought Monitor, roughly 56.65 percent of Colorado remains in drought, slightly more than a one percent drop compared to last week's 57.92 percent.
A larger portion of the state has escaped 'abnormal dryness,' for now, with 87.33 percent of the state experiencing 'abnormal dryness' compared to 91.76 percent of the state last week.
The most severe drought has been relatively unaffected in recent weeks, found in the northeast corner of the state.
While the continued drop in drought is a good thing, it's worth noting that current drought levels are significantly higher compared to the same time last year. During this time in 2021, 36.61 percent of the state was in drought and 50.73 percent of the state was 'abnormally dry.'
The National Weather Service is calling for a drier-than-normal and hotter-than-normal fall in Colorado. This may slow the relief of drought in some parts of the state heading into winter.
A map of how drought varies around Colorado can be seen below:
