The water at Jumbo Reservoir in Julesburg is expected to dramatically decline in the coming weeks due to severe drought and high irrigation demand. As a result, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has ordered an emergency fish salvage to go into effect immediately.
"During a typical year, water levels are drawn down by approximately 15 feet. During dry years, more water is needed for agricultural purposes, drastically reducing water levels and creating many fish management challenges," CPW said in a news release.
By early August, CPW estimates that the lake's water level will be below its boat ramp, resulting in the destruction of the lake's entire fishery resource.
“It is very unfortunate to possibly lose such an incredible and popular fishery,” local biologist Mandi Brandt said in the release.
“The fishery plays an important role in the local economy. This public salvage provides a great opportunity for anglers to take advantage of the current resource in Jumbo Reservoir, which includes walleye, saugeye, crappie, yellow perch, smallmouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish.”
If the resource is destroyed, CPW plans on rebuilding the fishery as soon as the lake returns to more normal water levels, the release said.
As a part of the salvage, bag, possession, and size limits are suspended at the reservoir until further notice. Anglers are still only allowed to use legal fishing methods during the salvage.
