A golden retriever, named Farah, has been found after spending several months lost in Fremont County, according to officials from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).
The dog went missing earlier this year after she and her owner were in a car crash. Farah reportedly fled the scene of the crash and had not been seen since.
On Sunday, in a last ditch effort to find Farah, FCSO launched a drone in the area where the accident occurred.
"Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farah was reunited with her family. She is safely on her way home and the UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!"
No information was made available regarding Farah's condition after spending months on her own.
The most well-known city in Fremont County is Cañon City.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.