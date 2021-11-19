The driver and the passenger of a vehicle that was being pursued by a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper died on Thursday after the driver lost control in oncoming traffic.
CSP was notified of a reckless driver that was traveling northbound on Highway 285 near Kenosha Pass at around 3:00 PM. A trooper caught up with the driver of a 2009 Saab and reportedly observed them speeding and 'making bad passes' in a school zone, a CPS news release said.
The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver sped away. Around five minutes later, Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported that the reckless vehicle had lost control and crashed into a southbound truck.
The driver and the passenger of the Saab were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
"The on‐scene investigation showed that the Saab was northbound on Highway 285 at a high rate of speed when it lost control and traveled into the oncoming lane while rotating counter‐clockwise. The Saab collided with a southbound 2000 Ford pickup truck in the southbound lane," the release said.
The two people inside of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It was later discovered that the Saab had been reported stolen in Denver earlier this week.
The crash closed both lanes on the highway for around 5 hours.
