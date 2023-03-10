police car lights in night city

Photo Credit: z1b (iStock).

 z1b

According to the Denver Police Department, they're investigating a shooting that took place in the area of 1st Avenue and Emerson Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. This is in the Speer neighborhood.

A tweet from 9News' Steve Staeger later reported that it was confirmed the driver had shot a cyclist and that no information was available regarding the driver or vehicle model.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Denver Police Department.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.