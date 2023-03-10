According to the Denver Police Department, they're investigating a shooting that took place in the area of 1st Avenue and Emerson Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. This is in the Speer neighborhood.
A tweet from 9News' Steve Staeger later reported that it was confirmed the driver had shot a cyclist and that no information was available regarding the driver or vehicle model.
Anyone with information in the case should contact the Denver Police Department.
