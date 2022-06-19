UPDATE (12 PM, 06/20/22): An arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Alan (Haley) Mill. According to witnesses, Mill "intentionally drove into the two cyclists" and then "drove through the El Rancho restaurant parking lot at a high rate of speed, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from beneath [the] vehicle." At this time, police are not aware of a potential motive that may have provoked the hit-and-run. It is requested that anyone that sees Mill or the suspect vehicle, a grey 2018 Ford Escape with temporary plates (#2959061), report the sighting to authorities by calling 303-271-5612.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the vehicle of a person suspected of intentionally striking two cyclists on Sunday.
According to officials, the hit-and-run happened at around 9:45 AM at Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.
One of the cyclists is in critical condition, while the other was not seriously injured, the sheriff's office reported.
The vehicle that allegedly caused the crash is described as 2018 grey Ford Escape with temporary tags that read '2959061.'
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 303-271-0211.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Well, our state did get stupid and allow bicyclists to ignore traffic laws the rest of us must obey.
Our state does not have a law requiring bicycles to have rear view mirrors like every other vehicle on the roads. Get kinda tired of coming up behind two or more bicyclists only to have one or more swing out to ride along side each other. Making me stomp on the brakes and hit the horn. Only to have one or more of them flip me off. I give bicycles and pedestrians a wide berth if I get a chance. I'll slow down when on coming traffic doesn't allow me plenty of room to pass.
A little respect and consideration from bicyclists would be most appreciated.
Perhaps this man was very frustrated in the way the bicyclists were riding. After all, we've been through an administration that every was OK.
I bet you’re a real joy to be around on the road. Your last paragraph is so deranged it’s not even worth addressing. Hope I never encounter you on the road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.