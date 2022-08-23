Crews from the Custer County Search and Rescue team were deployed to Rainbow Trail near Poncha Springs on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a roll over ATV crash at about 3 PM.
According the officials, the crash occurred between the Macey Lake trailhead and North Colony Lakes trailhead.
"Three ATV teams and one ground team set out from the Horn Creek trailhead to assist the injured subject. After dodging rain showers, fog, slick, muddy trails, and darkness, teams were able to bring the them back to Horn Creek," the release said.
Crew members reportedly used their body heat to keep the patient warm during the rescue. From there, the subject was taken to a hospital by a team from Flight For Life Colorado.
No further information regarding the person's condition has been made available.
"We'd like to remind folks to check weather forecasts, be aware of the type of terrain they are traveling in, and be prepared for changing trail conditions. Having extra clothing, food, water, and wet-weather gear is critical as rescues often take many hours to complete. We also advise wearing safety gear including helmets when riding ATVs. We also advise wearing safety gear including helmets when riding ATVs," the release said.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
(1) comment
We'd all be lost without these selfless people dedicated to helping others in life threatening situations. God Bless Them All!!!
