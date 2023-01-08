Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians. All four were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the tweet said.
No further information regarding the circumstances of the crash have been made available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives with the Denver Police Department, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
