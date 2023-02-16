Denver authorities are on the hunt for a driver that struck a cyclist on the night of February 11, fleeing the scene after the collision.
According to the Denver Police Department, a motorist in a red Chevrolet Trax collided with a cyclist at about 8:04 PM on February 11. The cyclist was traveling northbound on Glenarm Place when the vehicle that was traveling west on Park Avenue West struck them.
The cyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of the hit-and-run.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.