Image: Denver Police Department.

A photo of the suspect vehicle. Image: Denver Police Department.

Denver authorities are on the hunt for a driver that struck a cyclist on the night of February 11, fleeing the scene after the collision.

According to the Denver Police Department, a motorist in a red Chevrolet Trax collided with a cyclist at about 8:04 PM on February 11. The cyclist was traveling northbound on Glenarm Place when the vehicle that was traveling west on Park Avenue West struck them.

Image: Denver Police Department.

Stock photo of the vehicle model that was involved in the crash. Image: Denver Police Department.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

