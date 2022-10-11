According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck struck a mountainside in an early morning wreck on October 9.
At about 3:30 AM, a report was received of a vehicle that had wrecked near Wolf Creek Ski Area while traveling on Colorado 160, near mile marker 168. Upon investigation, it was determined that a semi-truck pulling a trailer had struck a mountainside along the road after the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. At that point, the truck traveled off the left side of the road, continuing for 88 feet before coming to a stop along the roadway.
Unfortunately, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, resulting in ejection. The driver has since been identified only as a 43-year-old male from Florida. He was first taken to a hospital in Del Norte before being flown to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Additional details about the status of the driver are currently unknown.
Alcohol is being considered a contributing factor in the crash.
Colorado's mountain roads can be dangerous when sober, especially at night when visibility and wildlife can be cause for concern. Alcohol only amplifies these risks, which can be deadly. Don't drink and drive.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
The driver sure seems to have taken every step to make sure he got seriously hurt.
I bet he doesn't have a job anymore too! Bet family is not happy with him, but happy he is alive at least! Not a good place to have a accident either! Jess
not to mention “weed”
I must have missed it. Where in the article did it mention anything about weed? I saw that alcohol was suspected, nothing about weed. For all you know, it may not have happened if he'd been using weed instead of alcohol. As a 65 year old who has used both in his lifetime, I can say with certainty that I'd rather have an 18 wheeler headed towards me on the highway with a driver stoned on weed than I would one using alcohol!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.