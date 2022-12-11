Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday.
"Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
The driver's dog was found alive nearby. The victim was extracted from the vehicle with the help of Norwood Fire Protection District, and the crash is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. The victim's manner of death has not yet been determined.
"The Sheriff's Office expresses their condolences to the family and friends of the victim," the office said in a Facebook post on Friday.
