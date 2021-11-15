Sure to bring holiday cheer to many, the drive-thru "Christmas in Color" light display is set to open soon at multiple locations in the Denver area.
Opening at both Water World and Bandimere Speedway on November 19, this experience features a mile-long drive-thru light display that consists of more than one million synchronized lights. With lots of movement, color, and music, Christmas in Color is one of the more exciting light displays around.
Tickets for the event can be purchased on the company's website. One $35 ticket is required per vehicle. Operating hours are Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 to 10:00 PM. Find more information about purchasing a ticket here.
The last day of operation is on January 2. The event is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Find a video offering a preview of the event below:
