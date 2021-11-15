Christmas in Colorado. Photo Credit: Christmas in Color.

Photo Credit: Christmas in Color.

Sure to bring holiday cheer to many, the drive-thru "Christmas in Color" light display is set to open soon at multiple locations in the Denver area.

Opening at both Water World and Bandimere Speedway on November 19, this experience features a mile-long drive-thru light display that consists of more than one million synchronized lights. With lots of movement, color, and music, Christmas in Color is one of the more exciting light displays around.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the company's website. One $35 ticket is required per vehicle. Operating hours are Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 to 10:00 PM. Find more information about purchasing a ticket here.

The last day of operation is on January 2. The event is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Find a video offering a preview of the event below:

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.