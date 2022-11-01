With Halloween in the rearview mirror, America's highest suspension bridge is about to become a winter wonderland. Starting later this month, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-thru holiday lights display.
Guests are invited to drive across the bridge, which sits roughly 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River, to view thousands of lights.
"Bridge of Lights will give every guest the opportunity to not only drive across America’s Bridge, but to do so at night while enjoying the wonder of the season through beautiful light displays. Holiday music will be playing throughout the drive on the park-wide sound system. The Park will showcase thousands of lights leading to and from the centerpiece of the event, the Royal Gorge Bridge; an experience sure to become a time-honored Christmas tradition," park officials said in a news release.
The event will run from 5:30-9:30 PM on November 18-27, December 1-4, 8-11, and 15-31 (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day).
At the gate, tickets will cost $40 per vehicle and include free hot cocoa or cider, a souvenir cup, and holiday cookies.
Under typical circumstances, vehicles are not able to drive across the bridge.
