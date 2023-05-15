According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, they're investigating a possible drive-by shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Flagstaff Road. This is located in an area known as Crown Rock Trailhead, which is part of the City of Boulder's Open Space Mountain Parks. The possible drive-by took place between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The two victims, both from Thornton, were identified as a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male. They were reportedly shot by someone from a passing vehicle while they were standing outside of their own parked vehicle.
The 17-year-old sustained a serious leg injury that required surgery and the 18-year-old sustained a minor injury.
Interviews with victims and witnesses haven't revealed much. The make, model, and color of a sedan that may have been involved remains unknown.
The public has been asked to assist in the case. Anyone with information that may be relevant, including those in the area who witnessed unusual activity along Flagstaff Road during the time of the shooting, should contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office via their 'tip line' at 303-441-3674.
Crown Rock Trailhead is a popular outdoor recreation spot in Boulder County, providing access to bouldering and Gregory Canyon. According to the City of Boulder Government, approximately 70 to 200 people visit this spot each day.
(2) comments
Surprise surprise it was also the middle of the night. Not like we're in real danger from a drive-by shooting during regular hiking hours. But a real and honest headline won't get as many clicks. Come on OutThere - do better or I'm about done reading most of your "stories".
Surprise surprise, they were from Thornton.
