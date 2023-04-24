Grammy Award-Winning rap music icon Drake has recently added a stop in Denver to his highly anticipated "It's All a Blur" tour, which is set to kick off later this year.
The tour, which the star will headline alongside rapper 21 Savage, has been described as a celebration of the last decade of Drake's career. The artist has partnered with the entertainment company Live Nation to make the tour possible.
"In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list," the Live Nation tour announcement reads.
The show is set to take place on Friday, September 8 at Ball Arena. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 12 PM. A presale will go live at noon on Wednesday for people with Cash App Card and Sprite presale codes.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.