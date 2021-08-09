Mountain town police are investigating a rash of vandalism after several mailboxes were damaged by a "blunt object" over the weekend in Colorado.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, vandal(s) smashed mailboxes in local communities of East Orchard Mesa and Whitewater between Friday and Saturday night. No mail was stolen, but about 50 mailboxes were damaged extensively.

Whitewater is located just ten miles south of Grand Junction, while East Orchard Mesa sits just below Palisade. 

Deputies are continuing to follow up on leads Monday afternoon. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Mesa County Crime Stoppers by calling (970) 242-6707.

Residents who notice damage to their mailbox or property can submit an online report here.

(2) comments

Blkangus55
Blkangus55

Mountain town? Neither Whitewater or Palisade are in the mountains. Now Silverton, Ouray or Telluride would be considered mountain towns.

Report Add Reply
colocat
colocat

Get a "dummy" mail box fill it with cement, then let the punks wail on that. One whack should do the trick!

Report Add Reply

