The threat of thunderstorms and post-wildfire flooding, debris flows, mudslides, and rockfall remain high in Colorado after a week filled with heavy monsoon rains. 

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of central and western Colorado both Friday and Saturday, bringing the threat of flash flooding and mudslides to burn scar areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Boulder said "there is a significant threat of flash flooding for the Cameron Peak burn area."

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Watch for several areas of Colorado on Friday, including the Continental Divide, northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains, until at least through the evening.

"Rock slides and quick rises in creeks and streams will be possible with heavy rainfall in steep terrain," the watch states. "Mud and debris flows will be possible in and near burn scars."

Here are the areas under the Flash Flood Watch.

  • Cumbres Pass
  • St. Elmo
  • South Fork
  • Climax
  • Wolf Creek Pass
  • Creede
  • La Veta Pass
  • Poncha Pass
  • Sargents
  • Bonanza
  • Granite
  • Blanca Peak
  • North Pass
  • Alpine
  • Telluride
  • Ouray
  • Lake City
  • Eagle
  • Edwards
  • Glenwood Springs
  • Carbondale
  • Basalt
  • Aspen
  • Vail
  • Snowmass
  • Buford
  • Trappers Lake
  • Glendevey
  • East Slopes Mosquito Range
  • Estes Park
  • Indian Peaks
  • Nederland
  • Eisenhower Tunnel
  • Rocky Mountain National Park
  • East Slopes Southern Gore Range
  • Mount Evans
  • Laramie and Medicine Bow Mountains
  • Red Feather Lakes
  • Cameron Pass
  • Breckenridge
  • Kenosha Mountains
  • Winter Park
  • Williams Fork Mountains
  • Willow Creek Pass
  • Rabbit Ears Range
  • Berthoud Pass

"Drier weather is forecast Sunday and Monday over the area,” according to the NWS.

Severe thunderstorms sparked chaos across the state Thursday evening flooding portions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon and burying Avalanche Creek Road off Highway 133 in mud.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution on the roads. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around to avoid potential drowning. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles. Do not drive around barricades or other road closures.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Before heading out, check the current weather conditions at weather.gov. Be sure to check the current road conditions before heading out at codot.gov.

