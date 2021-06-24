Keystone Bike Park is welcoming back visitors for another season of adventure.
The bike park is now open for summer with top-to-bottom riding and access to nearly 100 percent of trails. Open hours are from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Thursdays through Sundays.
Keystone has something for every type of rider from mellow bridges and berms to rock gardens and roller coaster rides over steep drops and switchbacks. Lift-serviced trails in the park range from beginner to extreme levels. See a full list and a map of the trails here.
Today is the day! The bike park is back with top-to-bottom riding and nearly 100% of trails open. Scenic lift rides, hiking, and additional activities in Lakeside Village, like gemstone panning and bungee trampolines, also open today.— Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) June 24, 2021
We can't wait to see you out there! pic.twitter.com/Bh5p0Ru9Zs
Lakeside Village also features gemstone panning, bungee trampolines, and scenic lift rides for the whole family.
Single-day tickets are $60 each. For unlimited access to the park, season passes can be purchased for $349. For more details or ticketing, please visit keystoneresort.com.
Colorado is home to several other downhill mountain biking parks, such as Evolution Bike Park in Crested Butte, Trestle Bike Park in Winter Park, Mountain Village Bike Park in Telluride, and Snowmass Bike Park in Snowmass Village.
