Quick action by firefighting crews in Pueblo County may have stopped a very scary situation from developing after a downed power line likely sparked a brush fire on Wednesday amid extremely dangerous fire conditions.
The fire was first reported at 11:23 AM, burning near the 36000 block of Bush Road in Eastern Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Fire team responded, along with Rural and Pueblo Chemical Depot fire teams.
By 12:39 PM, fire teams were mopping up a contained blaze. Two acres were ultimately burned with no damage to structures. Had fire crews been slower to react, consequences could have been more dire.
The cause of the fire has not been released, though images from the scene appear to show a downed power line sparking the blaze.
Amid dry conditions, extreme winds are blowing around Colorado, able to spread flames rapidly. Avoid doing anything that may spark a fire today, and always, but especially today.
