Jerry Creek Reservoir #1 can be seen pinned on this map. Castle Peak can be seen directly above it. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Jerry Creek Reservoir #1 can be seen pinned on this map. Castle Peak can be seen directly above it. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

UPDATE: One dead after plane crashes into rugged terrain in Colorado

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a plane was spotted on the ground via helicopter near Jerry Creek Reservoir in Mesa County.

This discovery was made after a plane disappeared in the area of Castle Peak, found just northeast of Grand Junction, Colorado.

The plane originated in Delta County from Blake Field and was traveling to Rock Springs, Wyoming. It's a twin-engine Beech Baron aircraft.

Multiple agencies have been involved in responding to the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Details about how many people were on board have not been released, nor has information about their status.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.