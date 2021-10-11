UPDATE: One dead after plane crashes into rugged terrain in Colorado
According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a plane was spotted on the ground via helicopter near Jerry Creek Reservoir in Mesa County.
This discovery was made after a plane disappeared in the area of Castle Peak, found just northeast of Grand Junction, Colorado.
The plane originated in Delta County from Blake Field and was traveling to Rock Springs, Wyoming. It's a twin-engine Beech Baron aircraft.
Multiple agencies have been involved in responding to the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Details about how many people were on board have not been released, nor has information about their status.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.