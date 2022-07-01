Rescue crews from the Park County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming were led to a man who was mauled by a grizzly bear, after receiving what they initially thought was a possible distress signal from a downed aircraft on Monday.
A Park County Search and Rescue crew, and a medical helicopter responded to a remote area on Franc’s Peak at around 3:07 PM.
"A 68 year-old-male from Buffalo, NY, on a multi-day backpacking trip, had encountered a grizzly bear and was severely mauled. The attack had happened too quickly to deploy bear spray, which he did have," a release from the sheriff's office.
Once located, the victim was evaluated taken to a medical facility for treatment. Information regarding the mans most recent condition has not been made available.
An investigation is currently underway by Wyoming Game and Fish, officials said.
"A PLB is a beacon characteristically seen in maritime applications and not typically carried by hikers in recent years. Most outdoor enthusiasts carry a device which communicates with satellites to triangulate a position to within a few feet. However, a PLB transmits on a radio frequency which is typically associated with downed aircraft Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT)," a release from the Park County Sheriff's Office said.
