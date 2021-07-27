Skywatchers will be treated to double meteor showers lighting up the night sky of Colorado later this week – if they're in the right part of the state.
The Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids are set to peak on the evening of Wednesday, July 28th through the early morning hours of Thursday, July 29th, 2021.
While the meteor showers are expected to peak at the same time, "fair to poor" viewing conditions are expected across much of the West, according to AccuWeather. That being said, "good" viewing conditions are expected in the southeast corner of Colorado.
Two meteor showers peak this week on the same night, but clouds will be an issue for some stargazers in North America: https://t.co/6zUBj59Tjt pic.twitter.com/V6l1bELoam— AccuWeather Astronomy (@AccuAstronomy) July 26, 2021
Clouds and wildfire smoke could impact visibility, according to AccuWeather.
RELATED: 7 stellar spots to watch a meteor shower from Colorado
The double peak can bring up to 15 to 20 meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society, but some meteors could be outshined by the moonlight this year.
If you happen to miss out, don't worry! The next meteor shower is right around the corner and it's set to send 100 shooting stars blazing across the night sky per hour.
Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky. You necessarily don't have to travel far to see them, just be sure to go somewhere dark and away from the city lights. Be sure to give your eyes about 30 to 45 minutes to adapt to the darkness of the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.