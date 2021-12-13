According to the National Weather Service, the mountains are about to get more snow as a storm starts to hit in southern Colorado on Tuesday. Expected to continue through Wednesday, this storm won't be quite as strong as the one that blew through last week, but it's still likely to impact travel.
Accumulation mapping shows that Southwestern Colorado's San Juan Mountains will see the deepest totals, with small pockets marked with a dark red that represents snow in the range of 18 to 24 inches.
The most realistic scenario can be seen on the map below, which shows the most snow in the southwest, near Aspen, north of Glenwood Springs, and north of Steamboat Springs.
While the most likely scenario shows fairly limited snow in actual population centers, with the exception of six to eight inches of snow in Silverton, a high-end snowfall scenario would mean much more snow at lower elevation areas, including many mountain towns. In that scenario, Silverton would see nearly a foot, with other mountain towns seeing several inches – enough to have more of an impact on travel.
This high-end scenario would also mean that the San Juans get hit quite a bit harder. More places would see snowfall in the 18 to 24-inch range and an even larger area would see snow in the 12 to 18-inch range.
See this high-end scenario on the map below:
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, the most likely scenario is snow on Tuesday night in the southern mountains and on all mountains on Wednesday, with up to six inches falling on most peaks, but 10 to 15 inches in the south and west. See the full OpenSnow daily weather report, with mapping and resort-specific forecasts, here.
All forecasting is showing limited chances of snow on the Front Range. Even in the most ideal scenario for high-end snowfall, towns found closer to the foothills would be unlikely to see more than an inch. Denver and Colorado Springs are expected to stay dry.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.