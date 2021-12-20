Bull elk bugling during the fall rut in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. Photo Credit: skibreck (iStock).

Second time's the charm?

A home security camera in Estes Park captured a large bull elk at the front door of a Colorado residence for the second time in a month. 

In November, the elk went viral for ringing the home's doorbell and seemingly waiting on the porch for an answer. 

This time he did not ring the bell, but just inspected the area. The residents of the home were able to identify the elk by its distinct set of antlers. 

However charming, this is a neighbor that you would not want to open up the door for. Elk are incredibly powerful animals and will charge if they feel threatened.

