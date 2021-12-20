Second time's the charm?
A home security camera in Estes Park captured a large bull elk at the front door of a Colorado residence for the second time in a month.
In November, the elk went viral for ringing the home's doorbell and seemingly waiting on the porch for an answer.
This time he did not ring the bell, but just inspected the area. The residents of the home were able to identify the elk by its distinct set of antlers.
However charming, this is a neighbor that you would not want to open up the door for. Elk are incredibly powerful animals and will charge if they feel threatened.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.