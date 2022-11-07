Please don't lick the Colorado River Toad.
The National Park Service (NPS) took to Facebook last week to remind visitors not to touch or lick Sonoran Desert Toads, also referred to as Colorado River Toads, in an attempt to get high.
"These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking," said the NPS.
The licking, smoking, or inhaling of the toad's secretion can reportedly result in a psychedelic experience. According to report from Forbes, the high typically lasts between 7 and 90 minutes, and can include euphoria and vivid hallucinations. Side effects can also include nausea, anxiety, muscle weakness, cardiovascular problems, seizures, and sometimes death, according to an article from Banyan Treatment Center.
"Because the levels of chemicals secreted at one time can vary from species to species and specific frog to specific frog, a toad licker can have no idea what to expect when they ingest these chemicals. Because of the unpredictability of toad licking, the results can be fatal," the center said.
On the other hand, some groups are exploring the potentially positive effects of Sonoran Desert Toad secretions.
A study, published by the National Center of Biotechnology Information in 2019, claims that inhalation of the dried toad secretion could result in enhanced satisfaction with life, as well as decreased depression, anxiety, and stress.
"Participants that experienced high levels of ego dissolution or oceanic boundlessness during the session displayed higher ratings of satisfaction with life and lower ratings of depression and stress," the study reads.
Despite their name, the Colorado River Toad is not typically found in Colorado. It's one of the largest toads in North America and can be up to 7 inches in length.
(5) comments
I had no idea the Family Guy episode was real!
First good belly laugh of the day!
My wife and I smoked sonoran desert toad down in Mexico. It was awesome. Felt like it changed my life for the better, permanently.
I'm not licking a toad just because of all the germs, I can find some mushrooms or LSD if I need to hallucinate that bad!
All I can say is YUCK YUCK YUCK! You get what you taste, I mean seriously, Please! Jess
