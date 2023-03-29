Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding residents of Woodland Park to be aware of their surroundings after a family of mountain lions was spotted on a local public trail.
Footage of the animal sighting captures four lions – likely a mother cat followed by three kits.
"Don't go alone. Carry pepper spray and a walking stick. Keep pets leashed and kids close," wrote CPW.
Features seen in the clip point to this sighting taking place in a developed area, with a wall in frame, along with a distant light.
Their warning follows a number of mountain lion sightings that have taken place in the Woodland Park area in recent weeks, with other sightings also capturing four lions on camera – likely the same family.
Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, but can occur, especially if a lion feels threatened or is defending young.
Find additional tips about mountain lion safety here.
See the clip of the mountain lions below:
Thinking about an evening walk? Be aware of your surroundings. We share our trails with #wildlife like this family of mountain lions in Woodland Park. Don't go alone. Carry pepper spray and a walking stick. Keep pets leashed and kids close. More tips:https://t.co/jhjQSoVm6R pic.twitter.com/lzMjUcgBNp— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) March 29, 2023
