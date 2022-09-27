According to a report from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, their team, along with members of Aspen Ambulance District and Mountain Rescue Aspen, responded to a call from help that sent them on a 'wild goose chase' on September 25.
It was reported that a 31-year-old male had sprained or broken his ankle in the area of Crater Lake and that the individual was unable to walk out of the field, requiring assistance.
A team arrived in the area, but was unable to locate the injured hiker or gather any information about the situation from others in the area. After a thorough search, the subject was no where to be found.
As it would turn out, the subject self-rescued, safely making their way back to the Highlands Base bus area. Once contacted, they did not need nor want further assistance.
Following the mission, rescue crews reminded backcountry users that all calls that bring rescuers into the field can put rescuers at risk. It is crucial to update authorities when changes take place and assistance is no longer needed. Not only can this avoid putting crews into a dangerous situation, it can also prevent a waste of time and resources.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
