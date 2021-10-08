Colorado State Patrol took to Twitter on Thursday to remind motorcyclists that lane splitting is dangerous and illegal in Colorado.
Lane splitting, also called stripe-riding, is when the driver of a motorcycle drives between lanes to avoid waiting in traffic.
See this guy on the motorcycle? Don't be this guy. Lane splitting is illegal in Colorado (and dangerous everywhere) pic.twitter.com/etxr7thXlO— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 7, 2021
“When accidents occur from lane splitting, the motorcyclist will be on the losing side,” stated Sergeant Troy Kessler, Colorado State Patrol in a news release. “Whether a rider strikes a car's side mirror, runs into a car, or travels too fast when a motorist attempts to change a lane, riding predictably helps everyone’s safety on the road.”
The increased danger of lane splitting comes from the limited space between vehicles, the lack of visibility of motorcycle riders, and the fact the motorcycle is usually driving faster than the traffic around it.
California is the only state where lane splitting is not illegal. A study by UC Berkley found that around 69 percent of lane splitters in the Bay area travel about 15 mph faster than surrounding traffic, while 14 percent exceeded speeds by at least 25 mph in 2015.
Lane splitting is a Class A traffic infraction in Colorado, that includes a fine and riders can have points added to their driving record.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
California is not the only state, Utah recently legalized lane filtering as well. Lane splitting/filtering at low speed, as shown in the Berkeley study that YOU referenced reduces the risk of accidents for motorcyclists and reduces the traffic on the road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.