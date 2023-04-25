Officials from the Two Mile High Club in Cripple Creek have made the announcement that the annual "turning out" of the town's famous herd of donkeys will take place on May 15 at noon.
The donkeys of Cripple Creek have a long history dating back to around 1901. They first arrived in the town to haul materials for gold miners.
"At that time, donkeys were the beasts of burden in deep underground gold mines where they lived, worked, and died under inhumane conditions," the Two Mile High Club said in the announcement.
As technology improved and donkeys were no longer needed, many were released into the hillside.
Today, more than a century later, the donkeys are well cared for and iconic members of the community.
According to a news release from the group, the herd will be allowed to free range roam Cripple Creek until fall time.
"As the days grow warmer, the donkeys know that it is time to leave their winter barn and pasture so that they can roam freely to the delight of residents and visitors alike. They love to eat apples and carrots and the special treats that are available at local businesses," the release said.
Visitors are invited to meet the herd at the turning out event, which will take place along C Street.
