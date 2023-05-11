The Two Mile High Club has decided to delay the annual release of the Cripple Creek donkeys due to recent snow that has hit the area and the forecast over upcoming days. While the donkeys were originally scheduled to be released on May 15, a new date for release will be announced next week.
The releasing of the donkeys from their winter pasture into the town is an event that's been taking place for more than 90 years, according to a spokesperson from the Two Mile High Club. Once the animals are released, visitors are able to interact with them, feeding them approved treats that can be found in local museums and shops.
Donkeys were originally brought to the Cripple Creek area by gold miners, but released once technology improvements meant outgrowing the need for the animal in mining operations. The donkeys were set free to roam the local hillsides, with many opting to stick around.
More information can be found on the Cripple Creek Donkeys website.
