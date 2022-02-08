The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is getting creative in their fundraising efforts this month with the announcement of the "Poorly Portrayed Pet Portraits" event.
"Our amazingly non-artistic staff is drawing Poorly Portrayed Pet Portraits for everyone that submits a picture of their pet and donates $20 to our Facebook fundraiser. The donations will go toward helping pets in need at HSPPR and you'll receive a one-of-a-kind portrait of your pet in return," Cody Costra from the HSPPR team said.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support the HSPPR's daily efforts to save and find forever homes for pets in Colorado.
"Don’t you want to see Fido and Fluffy represented in ink – or marker – or watercolor – or colored pencil – by our incredibly enthusiastic employees? Who knows? You might even get lucky enough to have your pet drawn by our handful of art majors! (But most likely not.) Either way, it will be memorable!" the fundraiser description reads.
Here are some examples of portraits that the team has spun up in past years:
The final deadline to submit a donation and photo is February 9.
"Depending on how many submissions we receive, it may take a few hours or up to several days to deliver your Poorly Portrayed Pet Portrait, so please be patient. Let’s see those pets! Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit," the event read.
Find more information about the event and how to submit a photo here. Remember – that deadline is soon, so act quickly.
