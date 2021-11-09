A domestic cat found near Elk Meadows Open Space in Evergreen, Colorado tested positive for bubonic plague on Friday, according to Jefferson County officials.
Plague is an infectious disease that affects mammals and is caused by the bacterium, Yersinia pestis. Without treatment, it can cause serious illness and even death in some cases.
This cat is the first case of plague in Jefferson County this year, with the disease likely being contracted through contact with an infected rodent, officials said.
"While plague is a serious disease, and cases of animal-borne disease in household pets is never something we like to see, it is normal and expected for some animals to contract plague in Jefferson County each year,” said Jim Rada, Director of Environmental Health Services at Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH), in a news release.
Plague can be transmissible to pets and humans, so it is important to take precautions to protect your home.
Humans can be infected by plague through bites from infected fleas, by the cough of an infected animal, or when bitten by an infected animal, JCPH reports.
“The good news is that modern antibiotics are effective against plague, and as long as it is treated promptly, severe complications, illness, or death can be avoided," Rada said.
Plague symptoms can include high fever, chills, headache, nausea, and extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes and can occur up to seven day after exposure.
Here are a few recommendations from JCPH on how you and your pet can avoid contracting the illness:
- Eliminate all sources of food, shelter and access for wild animals around the home.
- Do not feed wild animals.
- Maintain a litter and trash-free yard to reduce wild animal habitats.
- Avoid contact with sick or dead wild animals and rodents.
- Use precaution when handling sick pets. Have sick pets examined by a veterinarian.
- Consult with your veterinarian about flea and tick control for your pets.
- Keep pets from roaming freely outside the home where they may prey on wild animals and bring the disease home with them.
- Do not let dogs off leash in the wild or in parks and open spaces.
- Whenever possible, keep cats indoors and do not let them free-roam the neighborhood.
If you believe that you or your pet may have been infected by plague seek medical attention immediately.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.