Two dogs were seized from a home in Colorado Springs late last month after being found in extremely unsanitary and dangerous conditions, according to a Facebook post from the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).
Crews from HSPPR's Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) team responded to a private residence on September 23 after receiving a report about the dogs.
"The home smelled strongly of ammonia, and there was fecal matter on the floors and walls. Both dogs were kept in crates and standing in their urine and feces. There was no access to food or water for either dog, and they were both extremely underweight," officials said.
According to the post, the dogs' owner agreed that they could not give the them proper care, and surrendered them to HSPPR custody. The owner was also charged with four counts of Cruelty Toward Animals.
"Once back at HSPPR, our veterinary team discovered that Sirius, the smaller and scruffier boy, needed a little more help than Bellatrix. Sirius was severely matted from his face to his feet. He struggled to walk, objects were stuck in his fur, and he was covered in urine and feces. Our veterinary team did an emergency shave down for 1.5 hours and removed a pound of fur," HSPPR said.
Both dogs were matted and emaciated, but were otherwise healthy, according to the veterinary team. They have been placed on a feeding regimen to help them steadily get back to a healthy weight.
"They aren't ready to find new homes yet, but we are hopeful they will be very soon! Let their story be a reminder to report animal cruelty or neglect to your local ALE team. Our officers are committed to protecting the pets and people of the Pikes Peak Region and are happy to help!" the organization said.
Please don't get a pet (or keep one) if you can't take care of it! And that doesn't mean just feeding and petting it, dogs especially need exercise.
