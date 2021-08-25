If you live in Colorado, then there's a chance you might have a velcro-dog.
According to a recent survey by CertaPet, Coloradan dogs are more clingy than in any other state in the country. Dogs in the Centennial State ranked number one for having the highest separation anxiety when their owners leave.
"Dogs in Colorado feel more anxious than dogs in any other state when separated from their parents at a rate of 5.58% above the national average." the study reads.
Floridian dogs had the second-highest separation anxiety levels, followed by Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Georgia.
Destructive behavior is common with separation anxiety. Some of the most common include excessive barking and howling (50%), urinating or defecating indoors (24.3%), destruction of objects (22.5%), and chewing shoes (16%) and furniture (14.2%).
The feeling is often mutual when it comes to dog owners. Coloradans ranked in tenth place for most anxious about separating themselves from their dogs. According to the study, 41 percent of individuals even admitted to ditching out on plans because they couldn't bring their dog.
Additionally, the survey also revealed that nearly 70 percent of individuals prefer to work alongside their dogs from home.
While the exact cause behind dogs getting anxious is unknown, the hiking adventures, mountain lakes, whip-cream filled puppuccinos, and countless trips to the dog park certainly don't make easy for pooches to stay home alone.
To determine the rankings, CertaPet surveyed over 2,600 dog parents across all 50 U.S. states from June 23 through July 14, 2021.
See the full report here.
