According to Boulder County Information, a dog fell approximately 100 feet off of the popular Royal Arch rock formation near Boulder, Colorado.
The owner, from Lafayette, had just arrived at the rock after hiking a steep, 1.5-mile trail (See the trail on AllTrails).
After the dog fell, search and rescue was called to the scene. They were able to locate the dog about 150 feet below the rock. Details about the dog's injuries were not made available, aside from that it suffered at least a broken leg. The dog and owner were evacuated from the scene and transported to a local veterinary clinic.
In total, the rescue took about three hours.
This case is presumably a good example of why the safest decision can be to keep a dog on-leash during a hike. It helps to prevent them from being hurt in an accident or doing something that might put other hikers at risk. Many hazards can exist on the average hiking trail, including wildlife, big drops, and loose rock.
Best wishes go out to this injured pup and the owner. Hopefully, the dog's injuries were minimal and it has a speedy recovery.
