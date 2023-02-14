The Colorado Mountain Mushers are headed back to Dillon Reservoir, located in Summit County, later this month.
On February 25, a series of dog sled races will be held at Dillon Reservoir against a backdrop of stunning snowcapped mountains. With the event set to take place from 9 AM to 4 PM, it's sure to create a spectacle as pups zip and zoom across the water's frozen surface. Not only will the event feature dogs pulling people on tradition sleds, but also on skis and bikes.
The race is free to attend, though a fee is required for those looking to race. That being said, the registration site currently notes that all racing spots are book – a waitlist can be joined.
According to Summit Daily, the races are returning after a hiatus of about 20 years.
Find more information about the races here.
