Boulder Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to share a story of a recent carjacking.
A man who was living in his vehicle in Denver with his dog and all of his possessions was trying to help another homeless person when that person used a knife to carjack him, stealing his vehicle along with all of his personal belongings and dog.
The thief then drove the vehicle to Boulder and while the suspect remains at-large, the local police department found the vehicle the following day.
The victim of the carjacking came to the Boulder Police Department to learn about how he could get his vehicle back, concerned that it would take a long time given that it was involved in a crime.
Boulder Police detectives paid the vehicle's tow fees and covered a re-keying of the vehicle to help him replace the lost key. They also connected him with local homeless outreach to help him replace items that had been stolen.
The dog was found alive and well near where the car was recovered, collected by animal services and taken to the local humane society. It has since been reunited with the man.
"It was our pleasure to serve, and we wish the man and his pup all the best in the future," wrote the Boulder County Police Department of the situation.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Just sad that a man already down on his luck tries to help someone else and gets robbed for his troubles. Kudos to the Boulder PD for paying his tow fees, helping him get another key and directing him to sources for additional help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.